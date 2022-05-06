Ghanaian MP Sam George schools GFA on how to secure sponsorship for the local league

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian Parliamentarian, Samuel Nartey George has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to get things in order if it wants investors to invest in the local league.



Despite the promise from the current GFA administration that sponsorship will be secured for the league, no headline sponsor has been rolled onboard for the Ghana Premier League in the last two seasons.



Speaking to Angel TV in an interview, Sam George said the only way investments will be made into the Ghanaian league is if the FA cleans up the mess which includes the poor quality of referees.



“The FA should not be calling for investors into the league. They need to clean up the mess in the league and the investment will automatically come,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.



Sam George continued, “How do I invest in a league where referees are substandard and match-fixing is rife?”



Sources say the Ghana FA is in talks with a number of firms and looks forward to securing a headline sponsor plus a number of sponsors for the Ghana Premier League next season.