Ghanaian Kevin Danso excels as Lens remain second in Ligue 1

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Another excellent defensive performance by Kevin Danso ensured that RC Lens stayed second in Ligue 1 after beating 10-man Reims 2-0 at home.



19-year-old French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo scored both goals at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis as Lens sit six points behind PSG.



It could though have been a different outcome had arguably their best defender Danso not excelled.



The defender who has Ghanaian roots but represents Austria claimed another clean sheet with a strong display which saw him repel most of the attacks by the away side.



Danso was the middle man in a three-man defence, producing impressive statistics in the more than 90 minutes that he spent on the field on Friday evening.



According to Danso made two important clearances as well as two interceptions. Aside from these he touched the ball as many as 100 times and recorded a 93% passing accuracy.



Danso has been a revelation since joining the French club on a long-term deal from German club Dusseldorf.



He hasn't put a foot wrong in any of the seven matches he has featured in this season.