Ghanaian Kamal Sowah to feature for Leicester City in new season

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Sowah has earned the trust of Leicester City and he is set to stay and feature for the club.



Sowah won't be sent out on loan as it has been the case in the past two seasons since joining the Premier League club in 2018.



They have included him in their plans for the coming season as they look forward to giving off their best in all competitions.



Last season, Sowah netted eight times and created six assists in the Jupiler Pro League and was one of the best players for Leuven as they sustained their league status.



His performances saw him earn a call up to the senior national team of Ghana but declined the invitation for the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast last month.



Sowah and his Leicester City teammates including compatriot Daniel Amartey are going through gym works and fitness drills as they prepare ahead of the upcoming season.



Leicester City have lined up friendlies against Burton, Wycombe and QPR before the Community Shield game against Manchester City next month.