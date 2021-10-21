Ghanaian Felix Afena-Gyan leads top scorers chart in Italy

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian teenage sensation Felix Afena-Gyan is the highest goal scorer in Italy's Primavera 1 division.



Gyan leads the scoring chart with six goals after his brace against Pescara on Monday in matchday 5 of the U 19 youth league.



Behind Gyan are Shakur Omar (Atalanta) and Giuseppe Ambrosino (Napoli,) on 4 goals each.



The 18-year-old is the only Ghanaian on the goal-scoring chart in Italy's Primavera 1 division.



Gyan has scored six goals in the last four fixtures for Roma, making the Giallorossi the only unbeaten side in the division with 13 points on top of the league table.