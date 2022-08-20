Ghanaian Danny Welbeck signs new two-year deal with Brighton

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward Danny Welbeck has signed a new two-year deal with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.



The former Manchester United star joined Brighton from Watford and has worked to establish himself as a key player.



“We are delighted to announce that Danny Welbeck has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024,” Brighton announced.



Welbeck has made 53 appearances and scored 12 goals for Brighton since his arrival.



Head coach Graham Potter said, “Danny has been brilliant for us from the moment he arrived. He became a part of the group quickly and has become a real leader.



“He uses his experience to help the group and is a great role model for the younger players.



“On the pitch, he has been really important for us, he gives so much to the team and I am looking forward to continuing working with Danny in the coming seasons.”



Welbeck made his Manchester United debut in 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson. He went on to win the Premier League, League Cup, and Club World Cup during his breakout campaign and was named United's Young Player of the Year.



He joined Arsenal in 2014 from United in a £16 million move, after making nearly 150 senior appearances for the Red Devils. With the Gunners he added an FA Cup to his trophy haul, netting 32 times in 126 outings before departing in 2019 at the completion of his contract, going on to spend a year with Watford.



The 31-year-old has made 42 senior appearances for England, having played at under-17 up to under-21 level for the Three Lions. He has 16 goals for England.