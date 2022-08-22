Ghanaian Chelsea fans trolled on social media after 3-0 defeat to Leeds

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Chelsea fans were reduced to a laughing stock after their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in their game on Sunday.



Leeds continued their unbeaten start to the season as they secured a famous win over Chelsea.



Brenden Aaronson scored the opener when he chanced upon Edouard Mendy’s miscalculated back-pass.



Rodrigo later doubled the lead in the first half before Jack Harrison's delivery summed it up for the Whites.



With minutes to end the game, Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off after his second bookable offence to sum up what has been a nightmare for Thomas Tuchel’s blue army.



Following the defeat, Chelsea were mocked on social media for losing to Leeds after spending more than £170m on players over the summer.



LEEDS UNITED 3-0 CHELSEA



IT'S CALLED SOCCER!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CEAItydqJL — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 21, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly, Leeds United v Chelsea 1st half highlights | 1440p | Tackles, Passes and Clearances ????| Security of the team? ???? pic.twitter.com/NgFyHYh80l — Adom ⚠️ (@OcranKA) August 21, 2022

“How many goals did Leeds United give to Chelsea?” ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7oZtUWqMzd — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) August 21, 2022

Arsenal on top of the table, Chelsea humbled by Leeds , i need to click accept cookies to view United on the table, what a beautiful Sunday .pic.twitter.com/cQaDcmVTgv — ???????????????????? (@ezrandez) August 21, 2022

38’ Leeds United 2 Chelsea 0. Security man again… pic.twitter.com/rt5aZIy5xo — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) August 21, 2022

I just Had a Dream, Leeds United will beat Chelsea mercilessly today even though it’s sad but it is how it is. I can’t do anything about it ????Manchester City will draw against Newcastle — JEFF TYMER ???????????????????????????????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) August 21, 2022

Between Chelsea and Man United ankasa ong the value is NPP cause one is Blue and the other is Red. You now understand why they are depreciating like the Ghana cedi???????????? — Agenda (@AGENDA__101) August 21, 2022

Chelsea fans going through mental trauma now. Hope sey Ghana asylum dey work tho ? — DEAN ARMANI???? (@SantanDean) August 21, 2022

They security The security that

Chelsea hired Turned up pic.twitter.com/xI77fPPNXL — BASH-AAR ???? (@FaruqBashar) August 21, 2022

Leeds vs Chelsea result pic.twitter.com/euWVuskgst — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 21, 2022

When you compare city’s attackers to the likes of Mason mount , Kai havertz , you see some are just living on hype and others are showing pure brilliance. — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) August 21, 2022

World Class Player Kai Havertz ladies and gentlemen ???? pic.twitter.com/Q0bb3x1fpr — Don (@Opresii) August 22, 2022

Kai Havertz is a generational talent performs once in every generation. pic.twitter.com/A01cHJKntI — Blue Mayor ????????WORLD CHAMPION???????? (@Ayowa9) August 22, 2022

I have an agenda against Kai Havertz this season. Thank you for the UCL goal but enough is enough ???? — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) August 21, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly vs Leeds | Highlights (exclusive HD footage) | Naples where it started ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kOdbaaeEQr — JV ???????? (@AFC_JV) August 21, 2022

Daddy Koulibaly eating 3 goals and holding a red card. Best CB in the league ???? — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 21, 2022

