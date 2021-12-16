GhanaWeb's most Bizarre Sports Story of the Year

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Football despite its regular happens like goals, tackles, fouls, cards, and wild celebrations sometimes comes with some uncharacteristic features.



GhanaWeb look back to the most bizarre sports story that occurred in 2021.



‘Juju’ escape gone wrong



In August, Eleven Wise faced VRA Youngsters in a Division Two game at Gyendu Park in Takoradi, Western Region.



VRA supporters alleged that the home side, Wise, had planted ‘juju’ on the away side’s pathway onto the pitch. Hence, the players adopted a mystifying way of entering the field.



The suspicious supporters who were yearning for an upset had to come up with a ridiculous idea of carrying the players at their backs to evade the supposed ‘juju’.



As strange as it may sound, the fans rode the players onto the pitch with players feeling like equestrians.



Lo and behold, the equestrians were humbled at the end of the match losing 3-0.



