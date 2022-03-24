GhanaWeb partners The Cosmopolitan for coverage of Ghana versus Nigeria game

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Looking for an ideal place to enjoy the jollof derby between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria? Then The Cosmopolitan at Dzorwulu is your perfect answer.



There is no better place to enjoy the West African derby which will be played at the home of Ghana football than The Cosmopolitan Restaurant which is the preferred hangout destination for Accra’s working class.



From 6:30pm on Friday, March 25, 2022, GhanaWeb will partner with the restaurant to bring you nothing but the best of coverage on the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off between the two sworn enemies.



GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV will bring you live audio and text commentary of the game. There will be reports from our reporters on the ground in Kumasi as well as expert analysis from our sports team and a Sports Marketing lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



You also get a chance to have your views aired on GhanaWeb, before, during and after the clash which is billed to be mouth-watering.