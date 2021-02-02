Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb commiserates with Melcom Group over death of their founder

Late Bhagwan Ranchand Khubchandani, Founder, Melcom Group Limited

The management, directors and staff of AfricaWeb Holding whose subsidiary is GhanaWeb is commiserating with the Melcom Group Limited over the demise of their founder, Bhagwan Ranchand Khubchandani.



To memorialize his death, GhanaWeb has pledged to place his historic significance on the website and also make a monumental meaning of the late Bhagwan Ranchand Khubchandani.



Mr Khubchandani, died on January 25, 2021, at the Nyaho Medical Centre.



