GhanaWeb Poll: Who wins Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko on Sunday?

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After 30 matches played out of 36 matches in the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League, the biggest and fiercest rivals in the league are locked on the top positions of the table with 56 points each.



Accra Hearts of Oak sits on top of the table with a four-goal difference advantage over Kumasi Asante Kotoko who sit second on the log.



The two clubs come face to face on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in what is seen by many to be the title decider for a highly contested season.



GhanaWeb ahead of the Sunday fixture is asking supporters to show their confidence going into the game by participating in our Super Clash poll.



