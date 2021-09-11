GhanaWeb Poll: Ghanaians not happy with CK Akonnor’s management of the Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Majority of Ghanaians who took part in GhanaWeb’s poll set up after the Black Stars first two games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers have spoken against the management style of coach Charles Akonnor.



Coach CK Akonnor's Black Stars have been at the receiving end of backlash after Ghana's first two games in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars were uninspiring in their 1-0 win against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their first Group G game.



However, the anger of Ghanaians shot up on Monday, September 6, 2021, when the Black Stars played an entire 90 minutes of football without registering a single shot on target in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa with many calling for coach Akonnor’s contract termination as Ghana coach.



Amidst calls for Akonnor to be sacked, GhanaWeb put up a poll asking for the opinions of Ghanaians on the future of the former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach.



Out of one thousand nine hundred thirty-four people who had participated in the polls at the time this story was being filed, one thousand three hundred fifty-two respondents making up to 69.91% were not impressed with the management style of coach Charles Akonnor.



Two hundred respondents making 10.34% were impressed with his work so far while three hundred and eighty-two respondents stated that it was too early to judge.



