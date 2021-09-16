GhanaWeb Poll: 55.17% of voters prefer an expatriate Black Stars coach

Sports News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Over 55% of respondents want an expatriate coach for the Black Stars



• The GFA recently fired coach Charles Akonnor



• A new manager is expected to be named in the next 24 hours



Respondents to a GhanaWeb Poll have voted in favour of an expatriate to succeed immediate past Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor.



The question posed by the team here at GhanaWeb was: "Who should be the next Black Stars coach?" with the responses to choose from being: "Ghanaian" or "Expatriate."



Total number of votes received = 687

Ghanaian = 308, representing 44.83%

Expatriate = 379, representing 55.17%



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Ghana Football Association is set to announce the return of Serbian manager Milovan Rajevac as Akonnor's replacement.



The Serbian led Ghana to our first World Cup in Germany 2006.



The issue of who takes over as coach of the senior national team has been contentious with the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-government insisting on a local coach.



The GFA put together a three-man team to find the new coach who will lead Ghana to the next AFCON and is also expected to qualify the team to the next World Cup in Qatar next year.



