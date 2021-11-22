GhanaWeb GPL team of the week: Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Asante Kotoko SC has been chosen as the Ghana Premier League team of the week by the GhanaWeb sports desk.



The record holders of the Ghana Premier League are enjoying a good run in the ongoing season as they remain the only club who is yet to taste a defeat after match day four.



Asante Kotoko have won all their four games under new coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, after scoring eight goals and conceding one.



They have kept three clean sheets and the only goal they have conceded was in their 3-1 away win over Dreams FC.



Kotoko are making the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a fortress again with back-to-back victories and not conceding any goal in front of their ‘mighty fans’.



They beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 to extend their lead on the Ghana Premier League table after second placed King Faisal lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea.



Samuel Boateng and youngster Isaac Oppong scored the two goals for the Porcupine Warriors to cruise to victory against Eleven Wonders.



