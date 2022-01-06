Ghana youth star Yaw Yeboah completes move to Columbus Crew

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnathan Mensah convinced me to join Columbus crew - Yaw Yeboah



Yaw Yeboah snubs DC United to sign for Columbus Crew



Columbus Crew president praises 'dynamic' Yaw Yaw





Black Stars winger, Yaw Yeboah has completed his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Columbus Crew.



The MLS champions via their Twitter page announced the signing of the Ghanaian from Wisla Krakow of the Polish First Division.



Columbus Crew beat MLS rival D.C United to sign the former Ghana youth star.



“We are thrilled to welcome Yaw to Columbus,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko as quoted by the club's website.



“Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland. In addition to playing in some of the top leagues in Europe, Yaw also brings valuable international experience with the Ghanaian National Team. We believe his addition to our roster will strengthen our attack and help us increase production out wide,” he added.



The former Manchester City prodigy has scored six goals and provided three assists for Wisla Krakow this season.



Yaw Yeboah after completing the deal revealed that Columbus Crew's Ghanaian defender, Johnathan Mensah influenced his decision to sign for the club.



Watch Yeboah's interview with Columbus Crew below



