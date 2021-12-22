Ghana youngster Nicky Gyimah-Bio joins English side Sunderland

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English side Sunderland have completed the signing of former Ghana U17 international striker Nicky Gyimah-Bio after a successful trial period.



The 18-year-old arrives on Wearside following a successful trial period where he impressed coaches of the second team of the club.



He will link up with Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor’s Under-23 squad for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and becomes the third Ghanaian to play for the club after Asamoah Gyan and John Mensah.



Formerly with Peterborough United, Gyimah has signed an initial deal until the end of the season, with the club’s option in the summer of a further year.



Having completed the deal, the youngster said: “Signing for Sunderland is a massive moment for myself and my family, of course. Asamoah gyan played for this club, and I am one of his biggest fans, there was no way i could say no to sunderland"



“I would like to think I can bring pace, directness and leadership to the side. When I got the opportunity to come here, I definitely felt that having trained and kept myself fit over the past few months, I am now fully ready to get straight into action.



“I’m hugely thankful for the opportunity and the faith shown in me, and I’m looking forward to getting started here.”



Gyimah’s transfer is subject to all regulatory processes, and he is now in contention for the club’s U23 fixtures following the turn of the year.