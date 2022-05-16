Ghana would cause a surprise at the World Cup - Derek Boateng

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup



2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup





Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, has said Ghana would surprise their group opponents in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to Boateng, just as the Black Stars pulled a surprise in their debut World Cup in 2006, similarly, the current team will stun their group opponent in the 2022 edition of the tournament.



Speaking to CitiSports, the former Fulham man recalled when the USA coach, Bruce Arena, did not rate Ghana in the 2006 World Cup but had his team been beaten by Ghana in the end.



“Of course, I remember in 2006, no one expect us to make it in that group. We were paired against the Czech Republic, USA, and Italy. The US coach before the tournament said he does not count Ghana but we shock him and the entire world,” he said.



He further advised the current group to be hardworking and focus on the job instead of doing the talking of the field.



“So, for me, we have to be there and just be at the right channel and work hard, in football, you just have to work hard, you cannot just talk, it's about going on the field and performing.”



“I know we are going to make it from the group stage if the players work as a team.”



Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and the Korea Republic in Group H of the Qatar World Cup.



The World international showpiece is set to commence on November 21, 2022, to December 18.