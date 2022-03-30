Ghana women’s Beach Volleyball team handed Commonwealth Games ticket

Volleyball of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Women’s Beach Volleyball team of Ghana have booked a slot in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom after beating Mauritius 2-1.



The qualifiers, which took place at the Laboma Beach in Accra, saw the team beat other African counterparts to sail through to the Commonwealth Games.



The Queens after such an exciting journey from the start of the qualifiers, once again showed a positive energy as they emerged victors against Coach Salome Wanjala’s Kenyan side, beating them 2-1 in a superb display, with a much stronger and more focused team.



The girls gave out their all to maintain their lead and dominated the game as they sailed through to the final stage of the qualifiers game.



It was a “do or die” game in the last hurdle of the African qualifiers playing with a strong opponent Mauritius.



Mauritius showed class in their semi-finals game as they sent Rwanda parking, beating them 2-0.



Team Ghana showed their technical skill with some great saves and long rallies as they perfectly beat Mauritius 2-1 in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The National Men Beach Volleyball team also failed to qualify after they lost to Gambia in a 2-1.



The 2022 Commonwealth Games would begin July 28,2022 in Birmingham, England.