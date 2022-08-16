Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu set to join Stoke City on loan from Brentford

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu will join English Championship side Stoke City on a season long loan from Brentford.



The 26-year-old passed his medical on Monday and he is expected to wrap up paper works and begin life at the bet365 stadium.



The Black Stars winger has struggled with injuries since helping the Bees earn promotion to the topflight last season.



He has spent most of his time on the sidelines with competition for regular first time football also keeping him out of the squad.



Fosu made only one appearance in the English Premier League last season and played twice in the EFL.



Injuries have also affected his Black Stars call-ups as he missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.



The move to Stoke City is expected to give him more play time and a chance to impress Ghana coach Otto Addo, who could recall him to the squad before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



