Ghana winger Samuel Owusu named in Team of the Week in Serbia

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Winger Samuel Owusu has been named in the Serbian topflight league Team of the Week.



The Black Stars winger inspired Cucaricki to victory over Mladost Lucani in midweek, scoring a stunner and providing an assist in the 3-1 victory.



Owusu's Man of the Match display earned him a place in the best eleven of the week.



The nimble-footed player has been in fine form since returning to Europe after a two-year spell in Saudi Arabia.



Owusu's form is expected to place him in contention for Otto Addo's team for the World Cup in Qatar.



He could make a return to the Black Stars for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this.