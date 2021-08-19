Ghana winger Osman Bukari starts training with new club Nantes

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has started training with club Nantes after completing a move to the French Ligue 1 outfit this summer.



The 22-year-old joined Nantes last week on a one-year loan deal from Belgian club KAA Gent and will wear jersey number 26.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the former Ghana U-23 player said, "First Day at training session with my people!"



Bukari started his career with newly promoted side Accra Lions in Ghana before joining Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan.



He made a permanent move to Slovakian side AS Trenčín before joining Gent last summer.



The enterprising winger has capped once for the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against South Africa.



