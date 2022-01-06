Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku picks up injury in Algeria defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku appeared to have injured his groin during the 3-0 defeat against Algeria on Wednesday.



Issahaku went down unchallenged and was substituted after receiving treatment on the field for some time.



The youngster was one of Ghana's brightest spots in the match as he came close to scoring in the second half.



A trademark strike from range forced Algeria goalkeeper Raïs M'Bolhi to make a great save.



Ghanaians will be hoping it is not a serious injury to keep him out of action in Cameroon.



This is his first Africa Cup of Nations tournament and he has earned it through hard work.



Early last year, he was adjudged best youth player in Africa after inspiring Ghana to win U20 Afcon in Mauritania.



Since then, he has been with the Black Stars and given a great account of himself anytime he gets the opportunity.



The 17-year-old has six goals in less than games in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League.