Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei hands Bochum injury boost after returning to training

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has returned to training after missing the game between VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen due to injury.



The Black Stars forward suffered muscular problems and has missed the games against Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen.



But returned to training on Tuesday, where he took part in a full exercise and joined his teammates for gym work.



His return is a huge boost for VfL Bochum as they prepare for the game against Freiburg on Saturday, April 16, 2022.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei has been an integral member of the Bundesliga returnees as they battle to sustain their status in the German topflight.



The 28-year-old has made 24 appearances and scored a goal for the club. His only goal of the season came against Bayern Munich.



He joined Bochum from Paderborn at the start of the season.



The German-born was a member of the Black Stars team that secured qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.