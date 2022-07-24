Ghana winger Albert Adomah features as QPR lose to Crystal Palace in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Albert Adomah, featured for QPR as they finished off their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.



Adomah, who was replaced in the 60th minute by Bonne was one of the standout players for the English Championship side at Loftus Road.



Eze found the back of the net against his former club with a 20-yard strike and gave Palace the lead in the 29th minute.



The English-Nigerian star collected the ball back from his own free-kick and fired home with a sensational strike.



In the last chance for Palace in the first half, Ivory Coast international, Wilfried Zaha could only hit the defence with a shot after an impressive run along the left wing.



After the recess, Zaha scored his second in the 78th minute from the spot when Benteke won Palace a penalty. He sent Seny Dieng in the QPR goal the wrong way and struck deep into the bottom-left corner.



Adomah and QPR will set their sights now firmly on next weekend's Championship opener against Blackburn Rovers.