Ghana will win the World Cup - Black Stars legend turned pastor predicts

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars legend Kofi Pare, has confidently predicted that Ghana will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The former Asante Kotoko manager who is now a reverend believes there is power in whatever he says and therefore insists that Ghana will with the tournament.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Pare said: "I have said we will win the Cup...Why shouldn't I say that we will win the trophy whiles I'm a Ghanaian and we will be playing in the tournament? Whatever I say, I'll get it. So, that's my opinion."



Ghana rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament that will be staged in November 2022 in Qatar.



Black Stars managed to secure a scoring draw in the second leg in Abuja after the first in Kumasi ended goalless.



Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 World Cup with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:













EE/KPE