Ghana will win the 2022 World Cup - Ex-Black Stars midfielder Kofi Pare predits

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars legend, Kofi Pare has predicted that Ghana will win the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.



Ghana's best performance in the Mundial came in 2010 in South Africa where the team played in the quarterfinals.



Ahead of the global this year, Ghana have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



And according to the former Asante Kotoko manager believes there is power in whatever he says and therefore insists that Ghana will with the tournament.



"I have said we will win the Cup...Why shouldn't I say that we will win the trophy whiles I'm a Ghanaian and we will be playing in the tournament?, Pare, who is now a reverend told GhanaWeb.



"Whatever I say, I'll get it. So, that's my opinion."



Black Stars managed to secure a scoring draw in the second leg in Abuja after the first in Kumasi ended goalless.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.