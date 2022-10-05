Ghana will win World Cup one day - Daniel Kofi Kyere predicts

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player, Daniel Kofi Kyere has predicted that Ghana will win the FIFA World Cup in the years to come.



No African country has won the most prestigious international football showpiece since its inception in 1930.



Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana have had the best finish in the competition by an African country, reaching the quarter-finals in 1990, 2002, and 2010, respectively.



In an interview with GQ Magazine, Kyere was asked if an African country would ever win the World Cup, to which he replied, "Yes! Ghana will receive the World Cup trophy one day."



The Freiburg midfielder, who has worked his way to becoming a key component of the Black Stars since his debut in 2021, is set to make his first appearance at the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022.



When asked about his expectations, Kyere said he was looking forward to "a fun tournament" in Qatar.



"I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone."



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the World Cup.



EE/BOG