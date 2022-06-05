Ghana will top the group but we'll fight - Central African Republic Coach

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Central African Republic (CAR), Raoul Savoy says that Ghana will top Group E of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He adds that the remaining three countries must all vie for the remaining second slot but adds that his side will fight very hard when they face Ghana.



The African minnows will on Sunday 5th June, 2022 host the Black Stars at the 11th November Stadium in Angola after CAF rejected the 50,000 capacity Barthélemy Boganda Stadium in Bangui.



CAR let slip of a lead in their opening match against Angola on Wednesday after Samuel Nlend opened the scores for the visitors.



Two goals from the host Angola overturned the scores as CAR lost their opening game 2-1 and will need to upset Ghana to stand a chance of progressing to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



Meanwhile, Ghana brushed aside Islanders Madagascar 3-0 with goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.



CAR's Spanish-Swiss coach who is on his second spell says that he expects Ghana to win the group but they will give Ghana a fight on Sunday.



“Of course, Ghana are the powerhouse, They are going to the [2022 Fifa] World Cup finals,”



“I think they will top the group. The battle will be great and it will be between the other three teams to finish second and qualify. We are not going to lay down to be the victim for Ghana, we are going to fight.



“I can remind you that we have defeated Nigeria in Lagos [during the 2022 World Cup qualifier]. We can beat anyone in the group,” said Savoy.



Ghana will travel to Japan for the Kirin tournament after Sunday's game as they prepare for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.