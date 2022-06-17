Ghana will secure 2023 AFCON qualification before World Cup - GFA

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw with Central African Republic



Kudus Mohammed scores second goal in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Ghana lead Group E with 4 points



The Black Stars have targeted an early qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in La Côte d'Ivoire, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said.



Ghana and Angola are tied on four points in Group E but will square it off in a doubleheader game in September before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars will host Angola at the Cape Coast Stadium on September 19 before the return leg on September 27, 2022, at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.



"We saw how the Black Stars performed in the two games played. A win against Madagascar and a draw against the Central African Republic," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



"We are playing Angola in September and the team are bent to seal qualification in September before the other two games.



"The playing body and the technical team want to have time to plan properly for the World Cup in Qatar," Henry Asante Twum told Asempa FM in an interview.