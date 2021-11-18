Ghana will qualify for World Cup if they draw Tunisia in play-offs - Saanie Daara

Sports News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Saanie Daara, says an easy draw for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup play-offs will be against Tunisia.



The Black Stars is among 10 countries to have progressed to the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana defeated South Africa in the final group game to secure a place and will now be drawn against any of the teams pitted in Pot I Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Nigeria.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Sannie Daara said a good and easy draw for the Black Stars will be against Tunisia.



“What will really help Ghana is Tunisia. If you look compare Tunisia in terms of player to player Ghana is far ahead. Politically they are not strong. If you draw a country like Morocco and Nigeria they have the players and are politically strong in the football circle.



“If you meet Senegal, Algeria they will disturb you and if you face Morocco or Nigeria it will be difficult due to the politics involved. If we draw Tunisia I can say we have qualified for the World Cup already”.



He also urged the Ghanaian media to rally behind the team to ensure World Cup qualification is secured.

“I will urge the Ghanaian media to be united and push the team to qualify. Look at how the South African media are defending the team whether good or bad all to push the team forward”.



The draw for the play-offs will be held on December 18.