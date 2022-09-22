Ghana will play one more match after Brazil, Nicaragua games – Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the Black Stars will play another friendly match in November before going to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Ghana senior national team is currently in France preparing for a friendly match against Brazil on Friday.



In an update from the camp of the Black Stars, Henry Asante Twum says the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly matches this month will be key for the preparations of the team.



“This is a very crucial moment. After these two games we have just a match to play in November, whatever needs to be done needs to be done now,” the GFA Communications Director said.



After the Brazil match on Friday, Ghana will turn attention to the Nicaragua game to be played on Tuesday, September 27.