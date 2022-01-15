Ghana will not qualify from group stage – Former Accra Hearts of Oak player

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

A former Ghanaian footballer who played for Accra Hearts of Oak has stated that the Black Stars will not qualify from the group stage at the ongoing 2021AFCON in Cameroon.



The Black Stars lost their opening game against Morocco and went on to draw with Gabon on Friday in Yaounde.



Osei Miller who played with Accra Hearts of Oak for four years and also represented Ghana at the Under-20 and Under 23 levels before moving abroad has claimed that he doesn’t see Ghana going anywhere in this competitive tournament.



He made the comments in an interview with popular blogger ZionFelix in Hannover, Germany.



Explaining his stance, he said football in Ghana is not truthful.



He claimed that the players who deserve to represent the country are usually not called due to connections and corruption at the sports administration.



He added that the country also doesn’t seem to have a plan towards future tournaments.



