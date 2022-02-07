Ghana will never win any trophy if it does not reward past AFCON winners - Former player

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Accra Great Olympics and Black Stars player Nii Koko Boi Maclen III has revealed reasons why Ghana will never win any tournament.



The former player who played for the senior national team and was part of the team who won the AFCON in 1982, said they were treated unfairly.



Speaking exclusively to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the failure of the nation to reward the various teams that won Ghana the four AFCON cups in the past is preventing our chances of winning another cup.



He disclosed to the host that “after we won the cup in 1982, we were not given any fair reward. They promised to reward us but they failed to do so. This was bad. Several of the players died without being honoured by the state and the pain with which they complained has placed some form of curse on the team. We did not curse them but the bitterness with which we complained is affecting the team.”



He asked the country and its leaders to take steps to go back to the families of the former players and give them the reward they deserve. They should first pray on these monies before handing them over to the families and those who are alive.



He stressed "we did not curse the team but because they failed to reward us, they are facing the consequences. If they want the team to win cups, then they have to do what I have suggested. Without that, the team will continue to struggle.”