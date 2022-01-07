Ghana will need a miracle to win the AFCON - Tony Yeaboah

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ex-Ghana striker Tony Yeboah believes the current band of players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations lacks the credentials to win the tournament in Cameroon.



But the former Leeds United and Frankfurt star is not ruling out a surprise display for Milovan Rajavac and his troops.



Ghana has 17 tournament debutants in an expanded 28-man squad and that too many looks like a lightweight contingent.



They start their campaign for an elusive fifth African title on 10 January against Morocco in Group D before facing Gabon and Comoros.



"It will be difficult for Ghana to win the AFCON but everything is possible in life, so we should pray behind the team. To me, we cannot win the trophy with this team but anything can happen in football," Yeboah told Onua TV



"We’ve had several good players but we were unable to win the title. I believe if we are able to organize things well, anything can happen."



Ghana were eliminated in the first knockout round at the last tournament by Tunisia.