Ghana will definitely set a record at Qatar 2022 - Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom says that Ghana will set a record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before playing a 1-1 draw with their fierce rivals at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



A Thomas Partey goal which passed through Francis Uzoho was enough for Ghana to qualify via the away goal rule.



It will be Ghana's fourth time at the FIFA World Cup has been at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions with the farthest being the quarter-finals.



Boakye Yiadom was at the 2021 AFCON tournament but has been snubbed for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the former Juventus striker believes Ghana has all the qualities to make a name at the World Cup in November in Qatar.



‘‘Looking at the quality of players in Black Stars now, Ghana will definitely set a record at Qatar 2022. Whenever I’m invited, I will honour the call-up. And, when I come, there will be magic,’’ he Richmond Boakye Yiadom said.



Ghana returns to action on Friday, June 10, 2022. It will be a game against Japan in the Kirin Cup tournament.



Ghana is in the same group as the Korean Republic, Portugal and Uruguay in group H.