Ghana water company start nationwide disconnection

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) serve notice say dem dey embark on nationwide disconnection exercise.



Dis according to dem be sake of dem wan recover monies wey customers dey owe dem.



Inside public notice wey dem release, GWCL explain say dem set up disconnection teams across all 16 regions to disconnect all category of customers who dey owe.



How you fit stop disconnection



According to GWCL all customers who get bills in arrears for pay before de disconnection team reach dema area.



Management explain say customers who dem disconnect go pay dema bill in full plus reconnection fee before dem go get water again.



Customers according to GWCL public notice for also leave dema payment receipts behind when dem dey leave de house to avoid wrongful disconnection.



Disconnection of illegal connections



GWCL also serve notice say dem dey undertake disconnection of illegal water connections during dis period.



Dem reveal say de Company go hand over people who do self reconnection den illegal use of booster pumps on dema premises to de police make de law deal plus dem.