Ghana vs Zimbabwe: Milovan Rajevac promises to make Ghanaians happy

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has promised to make Ghanaians happy by delivering "good performance and positive results".



Rajevac is back for a second stint 11 years after his first ended, as the GFA replaced him with Charles Akonnor last month.



In the two years that he was in charge, Rajevac succeeded in winning the hearts of Ghanaians with his defensive approach that produced meaningful results.



Black Stars came mightily close to becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final in South Africa in 2010.



Earlier that year, Rajevac assembled a young squad that finished as runners-up in the Africa Cup of Nations, the country’s first final appearance in 18 years.



However, Rajevac’s return has divided opinions. While some support his re-appointment, others are skeptical the Serb can improve the Black Stars considering he has struggled since leaving Ghana.



He had been without a job since Thailand sacked him in 2019 when the GFA contacted him. But Rajevac seems very confident.



He said on Friday ahead of his first match against Zimbabwe, "As I said before, I am very happy to be here again. We had four days and five training sessions so we are preparing and thinking positively about the next match so we will do our best to make everybody happy and to try to deliver good performance and positive results for all of us."



Ghana faces Zimbabwe on Saturday evening, a must-win for the Black Stars if they want to qualify for World Cup in Qatar.