Ghana vs Zimbabwe: Coach Mapeza unfazed about dodgy pitch, insists Warriors ready for Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Zimbabwe coach, Norman Mapeza, says he is dissatisfied with the Ghana Football Association, others for their treatment in the West African country but feels his team is ready to play against the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G on Saturday.



The Warriors national held their first training session in Ghana on Wednesday are disappointed with the pitch they were given to train on.



Mapeza said he was not pleased with the conditions of the facility for training but insists he would not let that overshadow their preparations for the match.



"We are all set to play, but our biggest disappointment is that the training ground we have is not in great condition. An important football nation such as Ghana we expected better," the gaffer was quoted in the pre-game press conference.



Mapeza is a fan of the tag "underdog" however, he believes that his team will beat Ghana on Saturday.



He said: "Every team is beatable, looking at how smaller teams are winning against the big teams, so it's possible to beat Ghana."



The time of kick-off for the game is 4pm Ghana time.