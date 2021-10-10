Ghana vs Zimbabwe: Black Stars had problems in the second half - Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has admitted his side had problems in their victory over Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.



The Black Stars dominated the first half and led by a lone goal thanks to Mohammed Kudus' well-placed shot.



But the Zimbabweans came in strongly in the second half and that saw them equalize in the first few minutes courtesy of captain Knowledge Musona's penalty.



The away side threatened to take the lead and were unlucky when they struck the post before Rajevac tweaked his tactics.



He brought on Baba Iddrisu so Thomas Partey can attack more and moved Andre Ayew from central midfield to the right side of attack.



The changes worked magic as Partey and Ayew both scored to clinch a vital 3-1 victory for Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium.



"All in all, it was a good game after the result we had. We started the game well but later in the match we had some problems especially in the second half and we conceded a goal but I managed to identify some of the problems and to make the right substitution so we came back and won.



We were lucky at some moments of the match but the most important for us is that we got three points and our hard work has paid off," Rajevac told reporters after the game.



He added: "We faced some difficulties in the start of the second half especially our first block couldn’t do their task very well and there was a lot of pressure especially with the king balls on our defense so it was important to make a decision to introduce Baba Iddrisu especially because of the second balls so it was important to improve that area.



"It was a tactical decision and it proved a very good decision for us and affected the team in the right way. So in this situation, you have to be able to see and identify problems and make the right decisions. I think all of them did well and definitely at one point it was difficult to keep up with the rhythm but we eventually managed to overcome these problems and to come back and score another two goals and win this game."



Ghana and Zimbabwe will face off again on Tuesday in Harare.