Ghana vs South Africa brouhaha: Hugo Broos hopeful of a replay

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SAFA file a protest to FIFA over alleged cheating against Ghana



Hugo Broos says South Africa deserves a replay



South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has said that the Bafana Bafana deserves a replay of the lost Group G decider against Ghana.



There have been a series of back and forth exchanges after the Black Stars beat South Africa 1-0 to qualify for the final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Bafana Bafana claim the Ghana Football Association conspired with referee Niaye Maguette to manipulate the match in favour of the Black Stars.



During a press conference on Wednesday to address issues before, during, and after the match, Broos shared his team's frustration during the game.



"I realise that there are games where you think the ref is against you because you are emotional or nervous, and after the game, you have to be honest with yourself...But after this game, I was more convinced that he had been against us, that we couldn't win that game, and that was very frustrating," he said, as quoted by Kickoff.com.



"I saw players cry after the game, I saw frustration, I saw anger, I saw everything. I thought it was the right emotional response that we had to have after that game," he added.



The experienced trainer is hopeful that SAFA's petition to FIFA will earn the team a replay.



"So, I hope, I really hope that the complaint will be received and that we can at least replay that game because we deserve that."