Ghana vs South Africa: SAFA finds new evidence of match-fixing

SAFA include new evidence in an appeal to FIFA after Ghana vs South Africa brouhaha



SAFA accuse GFA of match-fixing



Ghana beat South Africa to qualify for FIFA WC play-offs



South African Football Association(SAFA) is said to have found a new material that points to match manipulation between referee Ndiaye Maquette and the Ghana Football Association.



According to South African news outlet, Sunday news, it is rumoured that an unnamed GFA capo visited the Senegalese referee prior to Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa, which was played two weeks ago.



SAFA has accused the GFA of indulging in match-fixing with referee Ndiaye after South Africa lost the game 1-0 in Cape Coast.



In a match that determines who qualifies from Group G for the play-off round, a penalty goal gave Ghana the edge over the Rainbow country.



Ndiaye awarded the Black Stars a penalty after Rushine De Reuck pulled Daniel Amartey during a corner to prevent the latter from scoring from a rebound. Andre Ayew made no mistake to give dominant Ghana the win.



After the painful defeat, SAFA was not pleased with the referee's performance and thus issued a petition to FIFA with claims of match manipulation.



Part of the publication by Sunday News claiming new material has been found reads:



"The South African Football Association (SAFA) are capitalising on information doing the rounds in West Africa that a top Ghanaian Football Federation [Association] (GFA) official visited Senegal prior to the controversial FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in the Cape Coast city of Ghana two weeks ago."



Sunday news further indicated that SAFA has added the supposed new evidence to their appeal to FIFA.



"SAFA officials have appended this new material in their appeal to FIFA"



SAFA want the game to be replayed, the GFA has already sent their response and now a long-awaited verdict from FIFA has kept both associations in suspense.





Below is a picture of Sunday News' Publication







