Ghana vs South Africa: Four Bafana Bafana players to look out for

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana host South Africa in Cape Coast





South Africa play as guests to Ghana in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium today.



In the battle for a spot in the next round of the qualifying round, the rainbow nation have got some key players that could affect the match in their favour.



Ghana demands a win while South Africa seek a draw in the epic clash last group encounter that determines who will top Group G.



Here are four players to look out for in the South African team.



Evidence Makgopa



Makgopa made his debut for South Africa in June this year and has scored three goals so far. His first competitive goal came against Ethiopia when Bafana Bafana beat the latter 3-1 in the World cup qualifiers.



At age 21, the Baroka FC striker is first in the pecking order of coach Hugo Broos's attacking option. His understanding of space and his smart movement has made him the manager's favourite.



Teboho Mokoana



Mokoena is an integral member of the South African team. He is one of the few experienced players in the side; made his debut for the country in 2016.



He scored the only goal that aided South Africa a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe last Thursday.



The Super Sports midfielder brings stability and control in the midfield anytime he plays. One of the first names Broos can't leave out in his starting eleven.



Ronwen Williams



Williams has kept 5 clean sheets and has conceded only one goal in the qualifiers. A captain leading by example from the goalpost.



The 29-year-old Super Sports FC goalie made his debut for the national team in 2014.





Percy Tau



The Al Ahly forward is the most dangerous player in the Bafana Bafana team. He is the biggest figure in the squad and will be hugely relied on for the much-needed draw or a win in today's game.





Tau made his debut for the National Team in 2015 and has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances, one of them being against Ghana.