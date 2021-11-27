Ghana vs South Africa: Black Stars' play-off spot left hanging as FIFA verdict delays

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars place in the play-offs of 2022 World Cup qualifiers is unsecured because FIFA is yet to rule on the complaint by South Africa.



Ghana qualified for the Africa playoffs with a 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana on the last matchday of the second qualifying round but South Africa have raised allegations of robbery.



And subsequently filed a complaint with FIFA which has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for investigation and ruling.



A response from FIFA was expected this week, but thus far the world footballing body has remained tight-lipped on the matter.



South Africa want a replay of the match, as they believe there was a clear pattern of bias from Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his assistants at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Ghana Football Association remain confident of a positive outcome as they believe South Africa have no evidence to prove their claims.



Meanwhile, the draw for the playoffs has been moved to January and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used in the games in March.





