Ghana vs South Africa: All-time meetings between the two giants

Sports News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

• The Black Stars currently lead Group G with 3 points



• South Africa comes next on the table with a point



• One of these two countries have been tipped to make it out of the group for the playoffs



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on the Bafana Bafanas of South Africa in their second game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications on Monday, September 6, 2021.



The two powerhouses in Africa football will clash in Johannesburg as the aim to top Group G, to qualify for the final playoffs remains the end goal.



The Black Stars won their first game in the qualifiers by beating Ethiopia by a lone goal in Cape Coast while the Bafana Bafana's drew goalless with Zimbabwe at the Harare National Sports Stadium.



Ghana and South Africa have faced themselves 14 times in all competitions since their first meeting on November 26, 1994.



Both teams have won four each while the remaining six games have ended in a stalemate.



Ahead of the big game, GhanaWeb looks at the number of times these two powerful countries in African football have met.



