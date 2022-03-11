Ghana vs. Nigeria clash: Invite Sulley Muntari and KP Boateng - Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe has called on the technical handlers of the Black Stars led by Otto Addo to invite Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng for the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month but Footballghana.com understand Schlupp has been called up for the game.



Speaking on Angel TV monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak striker who believes in the capabilities of both Muntari and Prince Boateng has clamored for their inclusion in the Black Stars team that will play Nigeria later this month.



Reacting to calls for the return of Muntari, he said, “Every coach has his strategy but I don’t know that off Otto Addo, if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars, I will just keep Sulley Muntari in the team for certain reason. Maybe, there might be some difficulties in the course of the game where Muntari’s services will be needed.



“I believe in him and know what he can do. Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond footballing reasons,” he said.



He added Kevin-prince Boateng must be in the squad for the games against Nigeria.



“Kevin-Prince Boateng is one player who must be included in the Black Stars for the Nigeria game, maybe Ghanaians will not understand but I think it is about time we hand him a call up.



“I believe there will not be too much changes in the call up for the game. To me, Kevin can play for the national team regardless of his age. The physicality in the German league is not easy, so if he is able to play there, I think he can play for Ghana,” he said.