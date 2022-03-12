Ghana vs. Nigeria clash: Cape Coast Sports Stadium takes on new look

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been home to the Black Stars in recent times when the team plays at home.



The venue will be the center of attraction on March 25, 2022 when Otto Addo takes charge of his first game as Black Stars coach.



The condition of the pitch had come up for discussions after it emerged that the 65th Independence Day parade was to take place there.



The parade did take place and the National Sports Authority, NSA, quickly set out after March 6 to put the venue especially the pitch in shape for the Black Stars versus Super Eagles clash which takes place in 13 days time.



The NSA on Friday, March 11, 2022, shared a wide angle photo of the venue with the caption: "Just 5 days into work on Cape Coast Stadium pitch after 6th March celebration and we're getting tremendous restoration. So far so good."



But Twitter users are largely expressing concern in their reactions with a number of them accusing the NSA of among others using filters to make the pitch look good when in fact it had been badly impacted by the Independence parade.



Twitter user with the handle @op_zamani tweeted: "You can decide to even paint the pitch green. On the day of the match we we’ll see the quality of work you’ve done. Just relax."



Another user, @DJGunshot1 tweeted: "Stop posting edited and filtered pictures.. just work on the damn pitch that is destroyed..the wisest thing to do was to cover the pitch how difficult is that? But people don't think in this country..after damaging the playing surface in Accra, look at cape coast pitch."



Reports last week indicated that the Nigeria Football Federation has requested for 10,000 tickets ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off against the Black Stars.



The Super Eagles will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Nigeria are in search for their 7th qualification to the biggest soccer mundial whiles Ghana chase their 4th World Cup spot.