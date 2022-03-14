Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifier could be moved to Kumasi

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifying first leg tie against Nigeria this month could be played in Kumasi instead of Cape Coast.



This was after a team of CAF officials inspected the Baba Yara Stadium in the Ashanti Regional capital on Sunday.



There have been complaints about the pitch in Cape Coast after it hosted an Independence Day parade on 6 March to mark the country’s 65th anniversary.



Officials of the National Sports Authority began work on the field last week but it looks like it will not be in good condition for the 25 March showdown.



According to reports, the Nigeria Football Federation filed a complaint and request for a venue change after photos of the bad nature of the Cape Coast Stadium field went viral.



After the first leg, the Black Stars will travel to Abuja in four days’ time for the second leg and the winner of the playoff will progress to the World Cup in Qatar.