Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles to arrive in Accra on March 23

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will touch down in Accra on March 23 ahead of the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana.



Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The second leg fixtures comes of on March 29, 2022 at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria head coach Austin Eguavoen has named a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against their West Africa rivals later this month.



The Super Eagles will open camp on Sunday March 20 as the players invited will start arriving in camp.



According to reports, Austin Eguavoen is expected to drop two players from his squad before the trip to Ghana.



“He (Eguavoen) is in charge of the team so, we hope to see the changes he will make in terms of personnel for the game in the coming days", an official of the Nigeria Football Federation said in an interview.



“We should not dwell much on the squad list because the important thing is that we have a crux of players that we will possibly work with. The most important thing now is for our players to stay fit for the games. Let us all support the coaches and the team to beat Ghana, which is our main objective.”, he added.