Ghana vs Nigeria: Relive Super OD’s iconic and hilarious commentary

Thursday, 17 March 2022

Current happenings, they say bring back memories of past events and that is exactly what the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria is serving.



The doubleheader between the two countries has elicited memories of the era of ‘Ghana Must Go’, among others.



One outstanding recollection that this game has evoked is the rib-cracking commentary by late comedian Asonaba Kwaku Darko, popularly known as Super OD, of Osofo Dadzie fame.



The commentary by the legendary Super OD was on a match between the Black Stars of Ghana and Nigeria played in 1957.



The iconic recount of the game by Super OD which became a Ghanaian commentary classic was made popular by the ability of OD to combine to perfection, the English and his native Fante language.



The tone and manner with which he mentioned the names of the players, particularly the Nigerian players left many in stitches.



His ability to find the right time to throw Fante joke into an English commentary made it one of the most captivating pieces of commentary one would listen or watch.



Super OD, unfortunately died in February 2018 at the age of 82.



Prior to his death, he was on the books of Kenpong Group of Companies owned business mogul Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) as a protocol officer.







