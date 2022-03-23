Ghana vs Nigeria: Past records don’t matter - Ahmed Musa

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Veteran Nigerian forward, Ahmed Musa has downplayed the importance of previous results in Ghana-Nigeria ties ahead of Friday’s blockbuster meeting the two neighbours.



Ghana and Nigeria are in a tussle for a place at this year’s World Cup with the first leg of the two-leg playoffs taking place on Friday.



The Black Stars hold the aces when it comes to meetings with their neighbours recording 25 victories; more than twice the number of wins (12) the Super Eagles have been able to manage against the Black Stars.



Ahead of Friday’s encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium, Musa disclosed this is a new generation and the records from the past do not matter.



“For me, I am not going to say anything about the past records. They [Ghana] have a good record against Nigeria, I agree. However, this is a new generation of the Super Eagles and we’re going there to break that record” – Musa told NFF TV.



Ghana are unbeaten in their last four games against Nigeria, winning 3 and drawing 1.