Ghana vs. Nigeria: No COVID-19 card, no entry for World Cup playoffs - Government

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced that supporters would be denied access to our different stadiums unless they have Covid-19 vaccination documentation.



The Ministry's instruction includes Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoffs versus Nigeria, which are scheduled for later this month at the Cape Coast Stadium.



According to a statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in order to adhere to and curb Covid-19, the Ministry has asked the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association to only allow supporters with their Covid-19 certificate to Ghana's different league centers on Match Days.



“The COVID-19 Task force and the Ghana Health Service will mount vaccination centres at Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tamale stadia, one week before the Ghana-Nigeria derby,” the Ministry of Youth and Sports said.



The Ministry also stated that the usage of face masks is totally authorized at our league centers.



The Black Stars qualified for the play-off round after a 1-0 victory over Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium.